Wike rocks Rivers political landscape with bold prediction

Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory and former Rivers governor, has hinted at a significant change in the political landscape of Rivers State. During his visit to Victor Giadom, a prominent figure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bera, Gokana LGA, Wike alluded to the ongoing political crisis, suggesting that the true political leader of Rivers will soon be revealed.

“Time will unveil who truly holds the reins in Rivers State,” Wike stated emphatically. “Despite the current noise, the real power players will emerge when it’s most pertinent.”

This statement comes amidst a tumultuous period in Rivers State politics, marked by intense rivalries and strategic maneuvers. The discord primarily involves Wike and his successor, Siminalaya Fubara, battling for control over the state’s political structure. The situation escalated to the point where the state house of assembly complex was demolished, highlighting the severity of the crisis.

In a recent turn of events, 27 legislators from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) switched allegiance to the APC, leading to Edison Ehie, then factional speaker of the Rivers assembly, declaring their seats vacant. This move was one among several that intensified the political turbulence in the region.

However, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. Following President Bola Tinubu’s intervention on December 18, an agreement was reached between Governor Fubara and Wike to cease hostilities. Key resolutions included the withdrawal of all court cases filed by the conflicting factions, the reinstatement of the 27 lawmakers who joined the APC, and the cessation of impeachment proceedings against Fubara.

Following this reconciliation, the 27 lawmakers rescinded their impeachment notice against the governor, and Edison Ehie resigned from the legislative chamber on December 29. He was then appointed Chief of Staff by Fubara.

In a bold statement, Wike dismissed the role of social media in political decision-making, emphasizing direct communication with the electorate. “We didn’t contest elections based on social media. We contested elections speaking to the people, and they listened to us,” he affirmed.