The Comms Avenue begins fourth batch of mentoring programme with 28 mentors

The Comms Avenue, a capacity-building and networking platform for communications professionals, especially public relations (PR) across Africa and beyond, has announced the lineup of mentors and mentees for the fourth batch of the Comms Mentoring Programme (CMP) scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 19, 2022.

Launched in August 2020, the CMP was created to bridge the mentoring gap between senior and younger professionals in the African communications industry.

Through the previous three batches, senior communications professionals from Ghana, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Egypt and the United States have served as mentors and have dedicated their time to nurturing upcoming professionals in the industry.

For the fourth batch, The Comms Avenue has taken things up a notch by doubling the impact of the CMP across the continent. After a thorough selection process, 41 mentees from Ghana, Nigeria, Eswatini, Kenya and South Africa were selected to go through the six-week mentoring program.

“We started the CMP as a pilot to see if we could create a seamless framework which senior communications professionals across the world could plug into to share their knowledge and guide younger professionals. After the success of the previous batches which includes job promotions and increased career growth for our mentees, we have set a goal to impact 100 young professionals across Africa through the CMP in 2022,” said Adedoyin Jaiyesimi, Co-Founder, The Comms Avenue.

Co-Founded by Adedoyin Jaiyesimi and Sharon-Ann Adaigbe in April 2020, The Comms Avenue currently has over 750 professionals from 15 African countries in its mission-driven professional community. Its vision is to become a close knit and impactful community renowned for producing communications professionals with pan-African and global impact.

Senior communications professionals serving as mentors for the fourth batch of the CMP include: Godfrey Adejumoh, Corporate Communications Manager, Unilever; Henry Nii Dottey, Head of Marketing & Corporate Communications for United Bank for Africa (Ghana); Lerato Chiyangwa, Senior Account Manager, APO Group; Paa Kwesi Forson, Public Relations Lead, Global Media Alliance; Olayinka Edmond, Lead, Internal Communications, Mastercard Foundation; Sophia Lissah, Chief Communications Officer, Jospong Group, Corazon Mwende, Senior Communications Officer, Kenya Red Cross Society; Titilope Oguntuga, Head, Sustainable Development and Corporate Brand, Lafarge Africa Plc; amongst many other mentors from Kenya, South Africa and Nigeria.