TFC tackles Hunger with ‘Gift a Tastee Meal’ Initiative

Tastee Fried Chicken (TFC), one of the leading Quick Service Restaurants in Nigeria is tackling hunger this festive season through its ‘Gift A Tastee Meal’ initiative.

This was revealed recently by Kunle Adedayo, the executive chairman at TFC during a fitness walk held on December 11, 2021 to officially announce the commencement of the initiative.

The walk was led by Olayinka Pamela Adedayo, the group managing director at TFC.

According to Adebayo, the initiative is part of the company’s corporate social responsibility towards the Sustainable Development Goals two, which is to end hunger by 2030.

He said the walk initiative was targeted at improving the mental and physical health of its staff and most importantly to create awareness towards ending hunger by giving a child a ‘Tastee meal’ in this festive season.

“The initiative is just to give back to the society and we are doing that by feeding over 300 children through this season. We know how difficult it is to feed even three meals a day.

Read also: Petrol price rises to $1.29 a litre in Zambia as Govt abolishes fuel subsidies

“Hunger is in the country. That is why with the little support from friends and families, we should be able to add value and help the less privileged.”

Hunger in Nigeria is an immense problem that is currently putting millions at risk in the country. According to the 2021 Global Hunger Index, the country is ranked 103 out of the 116 countries. With a score of 28.3, Nigeria has a level of hunger that is serious.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also been a critical contributing factor in the ongoing rise in hunger in Nigeria. Food inflation has also skyrocketed, worsening the state of hunger.

Fowoke Akinleye, the chief operating officer at TFC said the country wasn’t doing enough to tackle hunger among the poor.

“Some foreign countries have food kitchens which offer free meals they can go in. The government cannot do it all that is why we are trying to do our own bit.”

Akinleye further explained that the ‘Gift a Tastee Meal’ initiative would also enable Nigerians to walk into any TFC restaurant to buy meal tickets, which they can in turn gift out to anyone to get a meal.

“With the meal ticket, the holder can walk into any of our restaurants and get a meal. So I encourage corporate bodies and even private individuals who are enriched and wish to show love to the less privileged in this season of love, to take advantage of this. Gift a tastee meal to a child today.”