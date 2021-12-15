Terrorists kill Kaduna lawmaker, Rilwanu Gadagau

A member of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Rilwanu Gadagau has been killed by terrorists.

Ibrahim Danfulan, Gadagau’s Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

According to Danfulan, the late lawmaker’s body was discovered in a morgue on Wednesday.

He disclosed further that Gadagau was among those killed on Monday night along Kaduna-Zaria Highway.

Read also: NGX RegCo restates commitment to promoting fair, transparent market

“He died during bandits’ attack along Zaria highway. “This is tragic and painful. We are in deep grief over this sad incident.

“Our prayers at this time go to his immediate family. Honourable Gadagau was a young and dynamic lawmaker, who had a passion for his constituency, state, and Nigeria.

“We will miss his vibrant contributions,” part of the statement said.