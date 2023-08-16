Terrorists claim responsibility for NAF helicopter crash in Niger

Terrorists say they shot down Nigeria Air Force’s surveillance helicopter that crashed in Badna, Chukuba ward of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday.

The terrorists made the claim in a two-minute-seventeen-second video seen by Daily Trust.

The Nigeria Air Force had said its MI-171 helicopter on a casualty evacuation mission crashed on Monday near Chukuba village in Niger State and that investigation had commenced to determine the probable cause of the accident.

It was learnt that the aircraft was transporting injured troops wounded in a battle against terrorists to a military hospital in Kaduna State.

According to Daily Trust, in the video which looked fresh and authentic the terrorists said they shot down the military helicopter with an AK47 weapon.

The narrator in the video, who spoke Hausa, said the terrorists responsible for the take down belonged to Dogo Gide group, one of the notorious bandits that had terrorised parts of Niger State, causing deaths of many farmers and security operatives.

It was gathered that there had been ongoing counter terrorism efforts in the axis which had lead to the death of 53 terrorists.

It was also learnt that a day before the crash, the Nigerian soldiers had been ambushed and about 20 of them had been killed along the Zungeru-Tegina Road.

Tinubu mourns casualties of NAF helicopter crash

Meanwhile, Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president has condoled with Nigerians and the families of the soldiers that lost their lives in the helicopter crash.

“The tragic loss of our gallant officers and soldiers in a helicopter crash at Chukuba Village near Shiroro, Niger State, yesterday, brought immense sadness to me,” he said in a statement.

“These officers and men were answering the call of duty while on an evacuation mission. In their dedicated service to our beloved country, they paid the ultimate price.

“While we mourn their untimely departure, we will forever remember them, not just as servicemen, but as national heroes who gave their all for the peace and security of our country. They will always be remembered as courageous men who did not consider the perils and dangers of their national duty as paramount to their sacred mandate of ensuring that their fellow countrymen and women can live in peace.”

The president saluted the soldiers’ sacrifice, devotion and loyalty to the nation.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, I extend my condolences to their families, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Chief of Air Staff, the Chief of Army Staff, the Chief of Naval Staff, and the entire Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.