Three Chibok girls,186 others bag BSc in AUN

Three abducted Chibok girls who escaped from the custody of Boko Haram in 2014 are among the 189 students who bagged first degrees in various disciplines from the American University of Nigeria (AUN).

The Chibok girls are the second set to graduate from the University in the last three years and are among the 30 internally displaced that were enrolled in AUN from the basic stage.

In his remarks during the 15th commencement ceremony held Saturday in Yola, Dwayne Frazier, president of the University, while charging the graduands to uphold the tenets of the institution, said: “AUN is a development university that prepares students on how to face new challenges.

“I have no doubt that you will excel because you have all shown resilience, determination, and commitment. These qualities will propagate you for the best even as you contribute to the development of the country.”

In his message, the keynote speaker at the 15th commencement ceremony, Mike Ozekhome, a professor and senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), spoke on the role of universities in creating impact on the world and noted that AUN has proven that it can impact the world positively.

“With the entrepreneurship lectures and training you have received here at AUN, you can create jobs for yourselves,” he said.

The 2023/2024 section had eight students awarded PhD; 10 students with MSc, and 189 students awarded BSc degrees, while the commencement speaker, Mike Ozekhome, was honoured with a Doctor of Letters degree in recognition of his work in promoting peace, human rights, rule of law, development, democracy, and good governance in Nigeria.