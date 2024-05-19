Terrorists invade Dakwa, Abuja community, kidnap 4, injure many

Suspected terrorists invaded Dakwa, DeiDei area, a suburb along the Zuba, Suleja road in the Federal Capital Territory, between 12 and 1:30 am on Sunday, resulting in the kidnapping of four people and leaving many others injured.

An eyewitness, who chose to remain anonymous, told newsmen that the bandits launched their operation from Rufaida Yougout in Dakwa, moving towards Buy filling station and down to Hasmos School.

The incursion sparked a serious gun battle between the vigilantes and the bandits, culminating in the abduction of four individuals.

“As I speak at 9 am this Sunday morning, there is a significant military presence and other senior police officers in Dakwa, assessing what happened during the night,” the eyewitness reported. “We did our best to alert the necessary security forces, but all efforts could not prevent the kidnappings.”

Alice Jacob, a resident, recounted hearing intense gunfire but was too frightened to leave her home.

She noted that the shootout lasted for nearly 30 minutes. Another resident, Bala Usman, confirmed the incident and appealed to the government to enhance security measures to protect the lives and properties of the community’s residents.

He urged his fellow residents to maintain communication with security authorities when necessary.