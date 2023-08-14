NAF aircraft crashes in Niger

Another Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft, a MI-171 Helicopter, crashed on Monday afternoon in Niger State.

The helicopter was on a casualty evacuation mission before it crashed at about 1.00pm near Chukuba Village in the state. The aircraft had departed Zungeru Primary School enroute Kaduna but was later discovered to have crashed near Chukuba Village in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, according to a statement by Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, spokesperson of the force.

Read also: 62% of Nigerians optimistic about Tinubu’s ability to lead Nigeria, despite hardship

This comes two months after a NAF FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed in Makurdi, Benue State, while on a routine training exercise.

The NAF says efforts are currently ongoing to rescue the crew and passengers on board the helicopter, while preliminary investigations have commenced to determine the probable cause of the crash.