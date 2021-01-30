Telcos take NIN registration closer to Nigerians

For many Nigerians who continue to besiege the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) centres nationwide but yet failing to enrol for the National Identification Number (NIN), the process may have just become easier with the coming on board of telecommunications operators.

Globacom announced on Friday it has fully commenced registration at several of its retail outlets across the country following the licence it obtained from the NIMC.

BusinessDay had earlier reported that consequent upon the licensing of telecommunication operators by NIMC to do so, the telcos were gearing to begin registration of millions of Nigerians who risk losing access to services such as banking, phone communication, international passport, among others if they fail to get a NIN by the deadline of February 9.

On Thursday, Airtel confirmed to BusinessDay that subscribers can come from Monday, February 1, to commence their registration. An MTN staff in Apapa, Lagos, said the telco was still putting things in place to commence NIN registration at its various centres, while Globacom also said it was yet to start registration at any of its outlets

But in the statement on Friday, Globacom said it has commenced NIN registration for eligible Nigerians at its retail outlets across the country.

“We have deployed devices aligned with NIMC standards across several Gloworld outlets, and are making immediate arrangements for our other centres across the country to commence,” Globacom said in a statement in Lagos on Friday.

“Our objective is to create more opportunities for Nigerians who are yet to enrol for their NIN to do so more conveniently,” it said.

Globacom explained that its subscribers who already have their NIN but are yet to link them with their mobile numbers can do so by simply texting their NIN to 109.

Alternatively, they may dial *109# to submit their NIN directly. Customers can also call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.

The telco urged subscribers to contact its customer contact channels or visit its website for further inquiries.

The company also stated its support for the government’s efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry and reiterated its commitment to ensuring customers have uninterrupted experience on its network.