TB Joshua: Life goes on at Synagogue church amid scandal

On January 8, the British Broadcasting Corporation African Eye unveiled a comprehensive three-part documentary, delving into the allegations levied by former adherents of the late Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, more commonly known as TB Joshua.

The exposé accused the deceased founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations of a spectrum of transgressions, including physical abuse, manipulation and performing fake miracles.

The allegations extended to claims of rape and the coercion of forced abortions within the church.

Before reportedly dying at the age of 57 in June 2021 from a stroke, over the years, his church has faced scandals in the past.

Despite the waves of reactions that the BBC documentary elicited on various social media platforms, a visit to the Ikotun-Egbe area of Lagos State, where the church is situated, unveiled a stark difference, with activities and people going about their business like nothing happened.

Shops lining the street opposite the church, offering various goods such as clothing and beverages, operated without apparent disruption.

A nearby restaurant resonated with music as patrons casually sipped beer, seeking respite from a brief rain-induced heat wave.

A bustling betting shop attracted a crowd of young men, fostering an atmosphere of normalcy.

T.B. Joshua Street, the path leading to the church, prominently showcased large photographs of the late prophet and his wife.

Despite services being held only on Sundays, followers of the late prophet’s teachings were observed on an average day engaging in prayer on the church street, which remained accessible while the church remained locked.

Worshippers were observed fervently praying, some vocalizing their supplications barefoot. In contrast, others touched the images of the deceased prophet and his wife depicted in a prominent banner before commencing their devotions.

Notably, only church personnel were observed entering and leaving the premises.

Investigations revealed two distinct categories of workers within the church: disciples, who closely collaborated with the late prophet and resided within the church, and other employees assigned to various departments such as sanitation, medical services, and food, among others.

A former worker disclosed that a weekly workers’ service was traditionally conducted every Tuesday at church premises, as the documentary seemed to have no effect on life around The Synagogue.