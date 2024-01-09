Shock, disbelief, rejection trails BBC report on TB Joshua

Shock, disbelief and rejection are reactions that have welcomed the widely publicized investigative report unveiling allegations of rape, torture, and solitary confinement on church members against the late Synagogue Church of All Nation (SCOAN) founder, Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly known as TB Joshua.

The investigative report conducted by the BBC’s Africa Eye, spanning two years, chronicles victims’ testimonies alleging rape, forced abortions, and prolonged seclusion within a concealed Lagos compound spanning nearly two decades.

The BBC reports that a Briton, Rae, “was 21 years old when she abandoned her degree at Brighton University in 2002 and was recruited into the church. She spent the next 12 years as one of Joshua’s so-called ‘disciples’ inside his maze-like concrete compound in Lagos.”

The video, exceeding 150 minutes and segmented into three parts on YouTube, is labeled as “Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua.”

It features narratives from former disciples and church staff. It explores the collapse of a guest house in 2014 that resulted in the tragic death of at least 116 individuals.

Additionally, accusations surfaced regarding Joshua’s alleged fabrication of “miracle healings” broadcasted to a global audience numbering in the millions.

Since he started his ministry in the early 1990’s Prophet Joshua has gathered so much controversy to the point where people both in Nigeria and outside have queried his true identity. “Who is he? Where did he come from? Which Church was he mentored? Who is his spiritual father? Where did he get the power to do some of the miracles he does?” Those are some questions a lot of people have asked throughout the life time of the prophet.

His controversy however reached its peak when in 2014, a four storey building belonging to the church collapsed killing 116 pilgrims all foreigners who came for spiritual exercise to SCOAN.

That unfortunate accident dented diplomatic relation between Nigeria and South Africa, whose citizens made up the largest number of people killed in that accident.

Prior to that building collapse was when in May 2012 the Cameroon government angry at news of rape, forced confinement, and other misdemeanor melted at their citizens tagged the “Man of God,” a devil in the House of God.

In a press statement signed by Henri Eyebe Ayissi, Cameroon Foreign Affairs Minister and titled: “The Devil Is In the House”, described T.B. Joshua as a “son of the devil” pretending to be “a man of God.”

The minister warned hundreds of Cameroonians, trooping to Lagos, for miracles in Joshua’s church, to desist from taking the trip or face the consequences, as the country will not stand by them.

However, no solid evidence of the alleged crimes were presented by the documentary to substantiate their allegation of the famed prophet who through his evangelical outreach brought succour to millions of people around the world.

Reactions

The following are views shared by concern people of the BBC investigation on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Dele Momodu, Ovation magazine publisher, and close friend of the late prophet has drummed support for the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Momodu said that although, there ”is good and bad in every mortal”, but late Joshua was an angel on earth.

Femi Fani Kayode, former aviation minister also reacted to documentary, questioning the legitimacy of these allegations, he said that as far as he is concerned, the late preacher was a blessing to the church and the Christian faith in Nigeria.

He tweeted, “So true! You touched many lives, fought a good fight, stood till the end and established a great and enduring legacy. No man or institution can destroy it with dirty lies: not even the BBC! Continue to rest in peace brother and thanks for being such a blessing to the Church, the Christian faith, humanity and our beloved nation Nigeria. We are and shall always be very proud of you.”

An X User, @ur_bwoi_towa wrote: “Few minutes into the TB Joshua documentary and I’ve already noticed some similarities in some campus ministries/cults.”

@WondaDell: “Y’all think a single documentary with no valid evidence but just accusations can eradicate whatever God has used TB Joshua to do for the world. It’s not like we’re in a court where judges rule in accordance to whatever is been said by a witness.”

@pacifik_cruise wrote: “In as much as I’ve never been a fan of TB Joshua, these revelations would have been more reasonable and relevant while he was still alive. Now he’s not here to defend, deny or accept whatever atrocity you might have uncovered.”

@hoesluvlaroi wrote: “You guys are not serious you waited 2 years later to tarnish his image.”

On Instagram some prominent names in the Nigerian entertainment scene have come to the defence of the late televangelist.

Daddy Showkey rubbished the BBC documentary. “Say what you like the time wey the man dey here una talk so we dey hear una blackmails.”

Victor Adere once granted an interview to speak about how TB Joshua healed him and saved his family.

He said in 2021: “My dad, late Mr Emmanuel Adere introduced me and my entire family to SCOAN [in] 1996 and ever since then you have been a blessing to us.

“I still remember how God used you to heal me from skin disease when I was a little boy, after moving from one hospital to another all to no avail.

“You showed me so much undeserving love, helped my family and I and countless times,” he wrote.

A YouTube user, @DebelAjiboye, wrote: “I just finished watching the whole episode of this newly released BBC Africa Eye Documentary about TB Joshua.

“Knowing some of those disciples personally, the shock I’m experiencing is beyond words. I found myself repeatedly pausing the video, uttering a stunned ‘wow’ at each revelation.”

@theowalker5753 wrote: “Even in grave prophet TB Joshua remains a man sent from heaven. His teachings have inspired me till this day. So all these fake schemes from y’all can’t take that away.

“It’s going to be the same message and doctrines I will pass on to my generations to come. Thank you and God bless you. God is our judge.”

@Nwa Amaigbo reacting to the BBC investigation tweeted, “Exactly, a dead man can’t defend himself. To what end? Misplaced priorities.We have more severe issues perturbing the country.

“If @BBCWorld really cares about us,they should make an exposé on the menace of radical Islamism ravaging parts of Nigeria and corruption in the country.”

@Citizen reaction somewhat supports the allegation levelled at the famed “Man of God” as he tweeted, “Money is power and this guy was loaded financially that’s why people were scared to expose him while he was still alive. The fact that he’s late doesn’t necessarily mean he didn’t do what he is being accused of..” His tweet had a short video of woman who had for years accused the prophet of being a rapist and more.