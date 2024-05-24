Death of student not related to academic issues, says Ebonyi varsity lecturer

Ameh Enyi, a professor at Ebonyi State University, has denied his involvement in the death of a student in the institution, Favour Ugwuka, who reportedly committed suicide on Wednesday night.

The deceased, until her demise, was a student of the Department of English.

While addressing pressmen in Abakaliki on Friday, Enyi stated that Ugwuka’s death was not related to academic activities.

In a video now viral online, a woman who is identified as Ugwuka’s mother blamed Enyi for the death of her daughter.

“I’m Prof A U. Enyi of the Department of English and Literary Studies, Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki. It is unfortunate, it is quite unfortunate that the girl ended the way she did. I was shocked when I heard the news.

“It is not true that her death is related to an academic issue, I don’t see how somebody who was not victimized, someone who failed an exam would decide to take her own life. So, the first question one should ask in this circumstance should be, was she victimized?

“And of course, you know that she may not have been the only person who wrote the exam and some [other] people may have failed also, so it is not true and, really that was my first reaction. How could she have decided to take her own life, that is if she took her life?

“How could she have decided to take her own life when she was not victimised in the exam?”

“Yes, I got to know about this student in February 2024 after we had uploaded our second-semester results. The results were already approved by the school because before we uploaded results so that students could have access to the results, the school management would have approved the results,” Enyi said.

He added that Ugwuka’s mother had called and accused him of witch-hunting Ugwuka and that “how could her daughter have passed all other courses only to fail my course?

“And when I tried to explain to her the procedure of ascertaining such an accusation, she refused to listen then I had no choice but to disconnect the call.

“And I didn’t dwell further on it because the university has a process for handling such matters. According to the university rules, the examination does not belong to the lecturer, we had submitted the results, the student scripts, the questions, and the marking scheme, so all these are the property of the university and they are all verifiable,” he said.

He added that if anyone feels aggrieved, “the process of recalling the papers is there.

“And what such an aggrieved person needs to do is not threaten my life, telling me that she is from Nsukka and that I will be dealt with.”