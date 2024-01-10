SCOAN’s challenge to BBC’s TB Joshua documentary sparks mixed reactions

The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has contested the recent BBC documentary on its late pastor and founder, Temitope B Joshua, also known as TB Joshua, describing the report as “weird” and “strange”.

In a statement signed by Dare Adejumo, the public affairs director of the church, on Monday, he described the documentary as unfounded, emphasising that the individuals featured in the report were unknown to SCOAN and that it was an agenda to “rubbish the indelible footprints of TB Joshua’s legacies”

SCOAN criticised BBC’s Africa Eye for deviating from journalistic ethics, accusing the investigative unit of producing a narrative filled with fictional elements and propaganda, adding that true journalism requires fairness, balance and objectivity, qualities the report lacked.

It challenged the BBC’s credibility, saying, “Only BBC can best explain why it woefully deviated from true journalism and chose to be dishing junks and feeding the public with stones called bread by its offensive and disenchanted reports of disgruntled elements.”

In its statement, the church highlighted the positive impact of Joshua’s ministry, citing numerous testimonies of miraculous healings and restored lives.

TB Joshua was well known for his miracles and philanthropic acts worldwide, making him one of the most influential pastors till his death in 2021.

Businessday reported that the BBC had alleged the late TB Joshua for raping, torturing and traumatising some of his church members in its 150 minutes three episodes documentary.

“No fewer than 25 former “disciples” spoke to the BBC – from the UK, Nigeria, US, South Africa, Ghana, Namibia, and Germany – giving powerful corroborating stories about their experiences within the church, with the most recent experiences in 2019,” the BBC revealed.

Reactions

The social media has been set agog due to the mixed reactions that trailed the YouTube documentary.

Nigerian singer Victor Adere, popularly known as Victor AD, countered the BBC’s documentary on Wednesday, saying his family has been attending SCOAN since he was six and was healed of a skin disease.

The singer added that TB Joshua restored his mum’s hand, which was supposed to be amputated due to a gunshot wound, and his sister, who was healed from blindness during secondary school days.

“Person wey God used to heal me from skin disease at the age of 6 (sic) restored my mum’s hand that was supposed to be amputated due to a gunshot wound, or is it my sister that got healed from blindness during her primary school days?

“So many wonderful deeds!! Which of these are fake or staged? When my family and I were homeless he sheltered us and fed us. God is not a man,” the “wetin we gain” crooner said on X.

Countering Victor AD’s testament, Solomon Buchi, a social media influencer and relationship expert, said, “TB Joshua never preached a coherent sermon. He could spend 3 hours on his deliverance and miracle sessions but just 15 minutes for the ‘word’.

“That sold it out for me that he was fake. Jesus was known far more for his wise teachings. You want to know a man of God? Listen to his sermons because even the devil can do miracles. But the devil can’t teach the word of God.”

Also on X, @MoyaProf said “To see that they interviewing gays to lead lies against the Bishop tells you everything you need to know, the kingdom of hell is once again exposed. Those who are truly Spirit filled know the truth.”

A YouTube user, @godfreyshimoli8361 said, “I had a heart issue from Kenya and got healed when he prayed for me in 2014. Have you ever called me to testify what God did to me through him?”

Another user, @e.maliseni8301 wrote, “I was failing to conceive for 20yrs but when I visited Scoan, tbjoshua prayers for me… praise the master jesus I have two boys now. To God be the glory. TB Joshua’s legacy lives on…”

@SIEGFRIED349 said “No hit piece will ever make me deny the healing I received because of this church.”