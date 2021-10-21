TASCK, OSIWA partner to create safe space for civic dialogues

TASCK Creative Company Limited has partnered with the Open Society for West Africa (OSIWA) to launch a civic discourse platform, ‘Ignite’, in furtherance of its commitment to impact the civic space.

The Ignite project makes its debut with a series of conversations led by key opinion leaders to explore apathy triggers like police brutality, militarized institutions, ethnic-based violence, etc, and brainstorm clear calls to action for a positive shift in the socio-political environment.

The initial lap of the project titled “Citizen’s Apathy: Origins and Possibilities” consists of a five-part video series that features an array of influential Nigerians including Obiagheli Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu, Basil Abia, Banky W, and Tomiwa Aladekomo among others.

They all will engage in robust dialogues that will become the cornerstone for a national discourse among Nigeria’s youth and citizens on various platforms.

Understanding that the prevalent issues in the country cannot be tackled by a single action, the Ignite project will also include a national conference in November and a series of campaigns that will spur open-ended dialogues to deepen civic awareness and participation in nation-building.

Read Also: Labour dialogues with Ecobank on disengaged contract workers

The Ignite project is one of a kind series of activities and activations aimed at building a community of change-makers across varying fields and skill sets that will redefine advocacy in the wake of shrinking civic spaces in the country.

Jennifer Agaldo, head of community, TASCK speaking on the Ignite project, reiterated the need for Nigerians to become proactive in charting a course for the future.

“Our goal is to create a platform that allows us to listen to each other, sit together to brainstorm causes of action, and then drive the change we need to see. We need to grow, build trust networks, feed off each other’s energy and continue to speak with one voice,” she said.

Also speaking on the launch, Jude Abaga, TASCK chief executive said “the big thing is that when Nigeria moves forward, Africa moves forward. Nigeria is uniquely placed to do great things and it starts with us and with you”.

In 2020, TASCK hosted a conference to drive influencers and citizens towards action on the then-proposed ‘Social Media Bill’ which was a success with actionable steps that were deployed with good results.

TASCK Creative Company Limited is a creative marketing agency with a mission to change the world by amplifying creative ideas.

The brand’s footprint spans across clients in the corporate, talent, and corporate social responsibility spaces, delivering both short-term, high-impact campaigns, citizen-driven processes, and calls to action for brands including.