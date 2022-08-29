Take charge of the future, Sanwo-Olu tells youths

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday, urged youths in the country to take charge of their future, from today.

Sanwo-Olu charged the youth to participate actively in different activities geared towards nation-building, saying leadership is not only achieved when people are elected as governors or president but from various roles assigned wherever they find themselves such as in the church.

According to the governor, serving in the church is a sure foundation for greater career service.

He spoke at this year’s children and youth harvest thanksgiving of the Our Saviour’s Church, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion) at Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), Marina, Lagos, with the theme “harvest of restoration and divine satisfaction.”

“What the church stands for is to give the youth the foundation and space to be able to do those things they want to do and fly to whatever height. Because indeed, you are not just the future of the nation, you are indeed the future of the world and the future is now. And so you need to be partaker of it and take full charge of it.”

Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Ibijoke, who were Parents of the Day at the harvest thanksgiving service, also urged Nigerians to unite, shun division and make the right choices to create a tomorrow that everybody will be proud of.

He said his government will continue to be responsive to the people of Lagos and ensure development in every part of the state in line with the ‘Greater Lagos Development Agenda.’

“Let us hold ourselves together. Whatever is dividing us as a country are the little things that can also unite us. Let us make the right choices. Let us create a tomorrow that all of them can be proud of.

“We have that responsibility to continue to make Lagos safe. We have that responsibility to continue to make sure that we don’t divide ourselves. We will continue to create opportunities for every citizen. We will continue to make Lagos a home to all for as long as they remain peaceful and law-abiding.”

Earlier, the Vicar of Our Saviour’s Church, TBS, Ife Okupevi, urged Sanwo-Olu to intervene in the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) by speaking to President Muhammadu Buhari, minister of education and other stakeholders for quick resolution of the strike that has grounded tertiary education for about months.

The clergyman also praised Sanwo-Olu for taking necessary actions against COVID-19 and provision of security in Lagos State.

In his sermon, Emmanuel Mordi, urged Christians and those in positions of authority to serve God and ensure that justice is done in society.