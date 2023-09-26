Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit to hold September

Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit, a premier public-private platform for effective bilateral economic engagement, will hold in New York in September.

The summit is set to enable participants to harness the tremendous potential of the African market while simultaneously contributing to its sustainable progress.

The 2023 theme ‘Africa: The New Frontier’ alludes to the spectacular growth that Africa represents. Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit has tasked itself with bringing together a curated list of the most viable growth industries, private and public sector leadership, and emerging technologies that best represent the market opportunity that Africa brings.

The Sub-Saharan Africa Business and Investment Summit is where Africa’s decision makers, global investors, government officials, C-suite business executives, trade agencies, and other stakeholders meet to exchange strategic partnerships to promote foreign direct investment in Africa.

The summit provides an opportunity for global investors to meet decision-makers in Africa and representatives of their economic development sectors to exchange ideas and negotiate deals to foster economic growth and development in the continent. It is an effective platform for global investors and businesses who are thinking about establishing or expanding operations in Africa.

The event is projected to attract over 550+ attendees and 20+ speakers with 105+ startups. The investment summit would have 5 sessions and a 15-hour workshop with opportunities for global investors, C-suite business executives, trade agencies, Africa’s decision-makers, and other relevant stakeholders to share business intelligence and strategic partnerships that would help foster foreign direct investment (FDI) in Africa.

The organisers stated that what to expect from the summit includes: Learn about the ease of doing business and investing in Africa from decision-makers on the continent, meet face-to-face with Africa’s decision-makers, economic development organisations, and potential investors in one place.

“On-site matchmaking makes it easy to meet the right people and get the most out of your visit, learn about resources and tools to invest in Africa, maintain your deal-making momentum with a day of productive face-to-face partnering meetings, in one location, evaluate investment opportunities and attend candid panel discussions with leading industry experts on the latest in development, investment, and trade,” it said.

“Take advantage of the centralised networking for potential collaborations and matchmaking for productive meetings, relationship building, and negotiations. Experience interactive sessions and presentations with key insights and tools that boost your confidence in navigating investments.”

