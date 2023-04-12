Steer clear of GRAs – Ondo warns land grabbers

The Ondo State government on Tuesday warned land grabbers to steer clear of the government’s reserved areas (GRAs) or be prepared to bear the full weight of the law.

The acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, issued the warning at the flag-off of the 2023 cropping season in the state. He said the government conducted the registration of farmers in its reserve areas for accountability and peace; hence the need for intruders to stay away.

“Let me use this opportunity to sound a note of warning to all encroachers and land grabbers to desist from carrying out illegal activities on the government’s land and forest reserves.

“We shall not fold our arms and watch people plunder our forest resources and convert our commonwealth to personal use and gains,’’ he charged

Aiyedatiwa advised farmers to take advantage of the cropping season to plant trees to protect the environment against natural disasters.

He assured farmers that the government would continue to provide seeds, seedlings and loans to farmers through the support of the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

“We will not relent in releasing grants to farmers’ organisations like the Ondo State Cooperatives Federation and the Ondo State Agricultural Commodity Association as a mark of our support for agriculture-related associations,’’ he said,

The acting governor also assured of the government’s continued commitment to the security of lives as informed by the creation of the security organisation, Amotekun Corps.

Earlier, the commissioner for agriculture and forestry, Olayato Aribo commended the government’s provisions of impetus and soft loans for farmers to ease cultivation.