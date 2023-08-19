SON driving economic growth through MSMEs standardisation

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has reinstates commitment towards strengthening Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to global standard and sustainable development.

Farouk Salim, Director General and Chief Executive, SON, gave the assurance at a stakeholders’ sensitisation forum held in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

The theme is “Globalising The Nigerian MSMEs Through Standardization And Quality Assurance.”

He explained that, the campaign aims at creating awareness among stakeholders on the globalisation of MSMEs through standardisation and quality assurance activities.

Salim added that the sensitization campaigns is one of the key regulatory mechanisms put in place by SON to rid the nation of substandard and adulterated products.

Represented by Saleh Babaji, Director, North Central SON; the DG noted that, “At SON, we are aware that a well- informed, educated and sensitized citizenry is the bedrock of effective regulation. in our bid to promote public safety, improve lives, protect Nigerian industries and guarantee the security of citizens.

“Technology has facilitated globalization of industries. The introduction of e- commerce activities in Nigeria occasioned by the advent of the internet has made global corporations now operate with much consistency and at reduced cost of transactions as if the entire world were a single entity.

“This enables MSMEs participate in internet trading and has expanded our industrial capacity as a nation to export and import goods, thereby promoting rapid economic growth that has increased our Gross Domestic Product (GDP), national income, and enhanced the standard of living for citizens.

“Various governmental policies such as the Nigeria Economy Sustainable Plan (NESP), Nigerian Industrial Revolution Plan (NIRP), Presidential Enabling Business Environmental Council (PEBEC) have been established to prioritize local content, revolutionize national enterprise and remove the bureaucratic constraints in the establishment and growth of any business in Nigeria.

“The Standards Organisation of Nigeria has always emphasised on the role of standardisation to promote the growth of MSMEs for sustainable, inclusive, diversified, industrial and economic development in Nigeria.”

Reassure Nigerian consumers and the entire world that “Made-in–Nigeria” products are safe, efficient and acceptable by the display of the certification status, they have achieved.

“As the apex body of standardization and quality assurance in Nigeria, our overall intention is to ensure that MSMEs can favorably compete without any restrictions to trade.

“However, in spite of the numerous governmental policies, advantages of globalization, and the objectives of SON, Nigeria is yet to fully maximize its benefits among the nations to ensure consistent production and sustainable development for the MSMEs.

“I implore all Nigerians to continue to support SON in her fight against the proliferation of substandard and adulterated products.

“We appeal to you all to feel free to walk into any SON office nationwide to report any suspected case of any unethical practice bothering on substandard products. We should all regard ourselves as ‘change agents’ working together for the betterment of our nation.”

In his submission, Ayobola Feyisipo Ayeni, the Kwara State Coordinator, SON, posits that the sensitization became imperative for improved standardization, enable MSMEs grow rapidly and for Nigeria products to compete favourably at the international markets.

Ayeni, who disclosed that the programme was meant for about 150 stakeholders, suggested that, “Nigerians should orientate themselves and accept what Nigerians produced. They should upgrade their quality assessment. You need to evaluate, verify and be sure of what you are going for to have confidence and be assured.

“This is what we call assurance and when Nigerians have assurance of the goods they have; it will convince them to buy more.



“We expect Nigerians to be quality conscious to have a better way of evaluating the things they want, to have a vision of a better Nigeria and to be able to accept better things produced by indigenous manufactures through patronage.”

Shuaibu Onucheyo Enebi Director, National Metrological Institute and the guest speaker, who addressed the stakeholders pointed out that MSMEs are bedrock of Nigeria economy as they provide platform for increased job creation, revenue generation and propel abundance economic growth.

He added that MSMEs contribute to local investment in the country, drive critical development, innovation and encourages creation of new industries if properly oriented and executed.