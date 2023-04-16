Something must be wrong with this REC – Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has asked citizens of Adamawa to remain calm following a suspicious declaration of result by Adamawa REC, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

Fintiri called on the general public to disregard the announcement as fictitious and the figment of the imagination of the REC as INEC has already distanced it self from the declaration.

INEC has on its official Twitter handle declared the announcement as null and void and of no effect.

While addressing the press, the governor said, something must be wrong with the REC to have acted in such manner because he has no constitutional powers to declare results.

Fintiri said, “Fellow Citizens of Adamawa State, this morning we all woke up to an illegal announcement by merchants of anarchy headed by the Resident Electoral Commissioner – Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, who since the beginning of this election is bent on pushing our collective patience to its limit.

“It is on record that we went to the polls for the first round of the election on 18th of February, 2023. Even when it was apparent that I was coasting home to victory, this same gang aided the confusion that rendered the election inconclusive.

“As civilised citizens who were committed to democratic ethos, we accepted the situation in good faith and prepared for the rerun. Yesterday Saturday, 15th April, the rerun was held peacefully across the State.”

The governor explained that, “The appropriate officers commenced the process of the collation. The first round of the collation went well with 11 LGAs collated, before the process was adjourned to continue today 16th April at 11.00 a.m. Just when we were waiting for the resumption of the collation, the REC this morning took up a task, he is not constitutionally empowered to do by making an illegal announcement of the outcome of the election without result.

“This action is no doubt provocative, but in this situation, I appeal for calm as always. I assure you that as your leader, I will ensure NOBODY thwarts your democratic rights.

“The independent National electoral Commission has demonstrated its umpire status by first distancing itself from the act of the REC and assured that the right thing will be done. The right thing in this context is the conclusion of the collation at the designated location and the declaration of a winner by the Returning Officer in the person of Mele Kyari.

“I must thank you for your resilience and resolve to not only exercise your democratic rights but to also protect it. We are on this until justice is done.

“Fellow citizens, once again, I call on everyone to remain peaceful and law-abiding trusting that the world is watching the enemies of democracy at the height of their shameless brigandage. Nobody should take the law into their hands. Let’s peacefully await the next directive from INEC believing that they do know that the integrity of the Commission is on test.

“Thank you and bless.”

The Collation of results have been suspended by INEC till further date to be announced.