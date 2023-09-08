Soludo recognises Obiano, names Anambra International Convention Centre after him

Anambra State International Convention Centre (ICC), Awka, Anambra State capital has been named after the immediate past governor of the state, Willie Obiano.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo gave the hint during the Anambra Investment Summit 2023 held at the centre Awka on Thursday.

The Anambra State investment summit had the theme “Laying the Foundation for a Prosperous Smart Mega City”

Soludo said: “This is in recognition of Obiano’s immense contribution to the development of the state,” commending the past governor for his vision to build the edifice, Soludo said that Obiano deserved the honour.

The governor said that he had not informed Obiano about his plans, noting that he deserve to be honoured by naming the centre after him.

Soludo added, “Time has come to honour every Anambra leader who had made meaningful contributions to the development of the state.

“The International Conference Centre ICC, Awka will be named after Chief Willie Obiano for his vision.

“We will also find other institutions to name after other past governors such as Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Dr Chris Ngige and Mr Peter Obi.”

He said that for those who have been making sacrifices, the state government will design awards to appreciate them.

“In the recognition, we will consider what the person has done to the development of the state, number of people in his or her employment,” Soludo affirmed.