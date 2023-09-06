Soludo sacks revenue collectors, pegs traffic offence fine at N5000

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has sacked two revenue officers who allegedly molested motorists.

Greg Ezeilo, the chairman of Anambra Internal Revenue Services, stated this on Monday.

He said, “The two staff members that molested the motorists have been dismissed from the establishment because of the show of overzealousness and conduct that is against the image and reputation of the Anambra State government.”

Read also: Anambra earned N2.8bn IGR in July, highest under Soludo

“We have also had a similar situation where a shuttle bus driver experienced the same treatment and we had to take necessary actions because the administration of Governor Soludo has zero tolerance for that kind of behaviour.”

Following the development, sack fever has gripped officials of AIRS, as BusinessDay gathered that more heads may roll. The management of AIRS has constituted a surveillance team to monitor the activities of revenue collectors in the establishment.

The team is made up of 21 members with each senatorial district having a member team operating secretly without uniforms.

Ezeilo further explained that the current uniform of the Unified Hybrid Enforcement Team (UBET) would be changed to another colour which would be costly for fake operators to obtain.

Read also: Anambra adds N12,000 to monthly salaries of workers

He noted that the new uniforms would have digitally certified numbers in order to fight against fake revenue agents.

Meanwhile, Soludo has directed that nobody should be fined more than N5,000 for traffic offences. The governor stated this during an interactive session on the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS).

Our correspondent gathered that before this pronouncement, traffic offenders in the state were fined up N50,000.