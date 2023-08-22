Anambra adds N12,000 to monthly salaries of workers

Anambra Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has given an extra N12,000 to 59,000 pensioners and public workers in the state.

The extra N12,000 will be received from September to December 2023 due to the removal of the petroleum subsidy, which comes almost eight months after the 10% salary increase since January 2023 to counter inflation.

The statement by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, confirmed this effort to alleviate the impact of subsidy removal.

Soludo assured cooperation with federal programs without mentioning whether receiving President Bola Tinubu’s palliative shared with states.

Soludo, in acknowledging the hardship caused by the fuel subsidy removal, assured clearing pension backlogs and distributing rice to households.

Soludo said, “In our 2024 budget, we will address longer-term issues. For now, we’re taking immediate steps.” These actions encompassed the 10% salary hike, N12,000 cash awards from September to December 2023 for pensioners and public servants, and tax exemptions for vulnerable groups.

Transportation costs would be eased through CNG-fuelled buses. An initiative to provide oil palm and coconut seedlings was ongoing to lift households from poverty. Plans for micro-business loans were outlined. The government is also making cash transfers, grants, and soft loans for small businesses.