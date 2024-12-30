Six events that shaped Nigerian Senate in 2024

The Nigerian Senate led by Godswill Akpabio, was at the centre of a series of pivotal events in 2024 that shaped legislative direction and public perception. From key reforms to controversies and an unexpected tragedy, these events not only impacted national policies but also exposed the Senate’s internal dynamics and relationship with the executive.

Here are six key events that shaped activities at the upper legislative chamber in 2024

Tax reform bills

The proposed tax reform bills, which President Bola Tinubu transmitted to the Senate in October, have influenced the dynamics within the Nigerian Senate, highlighting regional disparities. The bills aim to overhaul Nigeria’s tax system to enhance government revenue. A contentious aspect of these reforms is the proposed reallocation of the value added tax (VAT) revenue, which would allow states generating more VAT to receive larger shares.

Northern leaders strongly oppose this, arguing that it favours economically prosperous southern states.

This regional divide has been evident in the Senate with northern lawmakers, including some from ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressing strong opposition, leading to delays in the legislative process.

Consequently, the Senate suspended legislative action on the tax reform bills to allow for more consultations and address the concerns raised by various stakeholders. This suspension, according to political analysts, has further exposed the complexities involved in achieving consensus on the fiscal reform.

Budget padding allegation and Ningi’s suspension

Allegations of budget padding in the Senate dominated public discourse. Senator Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Central, accused the Senate of adding N3.7 trillion to the N25 trillion budget submitted by President Tinubu in November 2023, with untraceable projects. The controversy intensified after Ningi made these allegations in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, leading to his suspension.

This suspension shaped public perception of the Upper Chamber and exposed its internal conflicts.

The suspension further raised concerns about transparency and accountability in the Senate’s budgetary process. Civil society groups and the public saw the suspension as an attempt to silence calls for openness. This incident also led to calls for reforms to improve transparency in the legislative process.

Replacement of National Anthem

In May 2024, the Senate passed a bill reinstating the original national anthem, ‘Nigeria, We Hail Thee,’ which was used since 1960 till its replacement in 1978 by ‘Arise, O Compatriots.’

The bill sparked debates about the Senate’s priorities, with critics arguing that it diverted attention from more pressing national issues. The swift passage of the bill raised concerns that the 10th Senate, like its predecessor, was merely a rubber-stamp institution.

Anti-Open Grazing Bill

The Anti-Open Grazing Bill, which passed its second reading in June, further exposed regional divisions in the Senate. The bill, which aims to tackle conflicts between farmers and herders, proposes the creation of a National Animal Husbandry and Ranches Commission to regulate livestock management across Nigeria.

Northern senators have raised concerns that the bill could infringe on traditional herding practices and constitutional rights. Conversely, senators from the southern and middle-belt regions largely support the bill, seeing it as a necessary step to modernise livestock management and reduce conflicts. The debates further highlighted deep-seated regional differences, with senators advocating for policies that aligned with the interests of their constituents.

Death of Ifeanyi Ubah

The sudden death of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah on July 27, 2024, was a tragic event that had an impact on the Nigerian Senate. Ubah, who represented Anambra South Senatorial District, died in London at the age of 52. His death was attributed to cardiac arrest. Prior to his tenure in the Senate, he was a prominent businessman and philanthropist.

The Senate expressed sorrow over his demise, describing it as a significant loss to the Senate, his home state of Anambra, and the nation at large. Godswill Akpabio, the Senate president, highlighted Ubah’s contributions to legislative processes and his commitment to national development, during a valedictory session held in honour of the deceased

Redeployment of key officers

In July 2024, Ali Ndume was removed from his position as chief whip of the Nigerian Senate, with Tahir Monguno taking over. Ndume had made critical statements about President Tinubu’s administration, describing the government as a ‘kakistocracy’ and expressing concerns about the president’s accessibility to ministers.

The removal of Ali Ndume as chief whip of the Nigerian Senate in July 2024 had significant implications for the Senate’s internal affairs and its relationship with the executive branch.

The removal of Ndume, a senior member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), raised questions about the independence of the Senate and the consequences of dissent within the ruling party. According to critics, the incident underscored the challenges the Senate faced in balancing party loyalty with its constitutional role as an independent legislative body. Some political analysts viewed it as an attempt to suppress dissent and maintain party discipline.

