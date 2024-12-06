Tax reform bills: Here are 10 largest taxpayers in 2024

Amidst a raging public debate about the tax reform bills that would overwhelmingly revolutionise Nigeria’s taxation framework, BusinessDay has tracked some of the largest taxpayers in 2024.

This list was compiled based on the publicly available financial statements of companies listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX).

Using the NGX-30 Index, companies with the largest market capitalization in Nigeria were indexed in preparing this list. In the first nine months of 2024, the companies on NGX 30 paid about N800 billion in income taxes. This represents a 110 percent year-on-year increase from the N381 billion paid by these companies in the same period in 2023.

It is important to note that major listed taxpayers, Access Holdings and Airtel Nigeria, were not included due to the lack of publicly available information regarding their income tax payments for the period.

1. Dangote Cement – N128.7 billion

Dangote Cement paid about N128.7 billion as income taxes in the first nine months of 2024. The income taxes paid by Dangote Cement represented a 3 percent year-on-year increase from the N124.5 billion income tax paid in 9M 2023.

In 9M 2024, the group’s income tax expense amounted to N127.3 billion, about the same income tax expense recorded in 9M 2023. The company’s effective tax rate slightly declined year-on-year from 31.5 percent as of 9M 2023 to 31.3 percent as of 9M 2024.

2. MTN Nigeria – N126.6 billion

Despite net losses posted by MTN Nigeria in 9M 2024, the company paid about N126.6 billion as it continues to prove its place as one of Nigeria’s largest taxpayers. The amount paid by MTN during the period was a 31 percent decline from the N184.5 billion the company paid in 9M 2023.

MTN Nigeria has deferred tax assets amounting to N361.5 billion and no deferred tax liabilities. This positions the company to claim additional tax credits beyond the N198.7 billion it claimed in the first nine months of 2024.

3. UBA – N102.3 billion

UBA spent about N102.3 billion on the payment of income tax in 9M 2024. This represents a 227 percent year-on-year growth from the N31.3 billion spent in 9M 2023. During the period under review, UBA was the largest taxpayer among banks in Nigeria.

Read also: Here are 10 sectors that paid most taxes in Q2

4. Seplat Energy – N95.9 billion

Seplat Energy paid about N95.9 billion in taxes during the nine months. This marks a 169 percent year-on-year growth from the N35.7 billion paid in 9M 2023. The oil and gas player recorded an income tax expense of N313.9 billion in 9M 2024, marking an effective tax rate of 86 percent.

5. GTCO Holdings – N83.1 billion

GTCO Holdings made payments of about N83.1 billion as income tax payments in 9M 2024, marking a 1 percent year-on-year growth from the N82.7 billion the bank paid in 9M 2023. The banking group’s income tax liability grew to N91.9 billion at the end of 9M 2024, given its N133.7 billion tax charge for the nine months.

6. Zenith Bank – N78.1 billion

Zenith Bank paid about N78.1 billion as income taxes for 9M 2024. However, this was 5 percent lower than the N82 billion the group paid as income taxes in 9M 2023. During the period, the group’s income tax expense hit N175.6 billion, marking a 47 percent year-on-year increase from the N119.1 billion recorded in 9M 2023.

7. FBN Holdings – N37.2 billion

The group paid N37.2 billion as income taxes in 2024, marking a 49 percent growth from the N25 billion paid in 9M 2023. During the period under review, the company’s income tax expense was N84.6 billion, marking a 150 percent year-on-year growth from the N33.8 billion recorded in 9M 2023.

8. Dangote Sugar Refinery – N22.3 billion

Dangote Sugar paid N22.3 billion as taxes in the nine months ending September 30, 2024. It was 37 percent higher than the N16.3 billion spent in the corresponding period in 2023. The group posted a loss before tax of N276.6 billion, however, it claimed a tax credit of N91.2 billion, bringing its net loss to N184.4 billion.

9. Stanbic IBTC Holdings – N20.2 billion

Stanbic IBTC Holdings made the list of the largest taxpayers in Nigeria, as it made N20.2 billion in tax payments in 9M 2024. This marked a 33 percent year-on-year growth from the N15.2 billion tax payments made in 9M 2023.

Stanbic’s income tax charge grew by 98 percent year-on-year to N40 billion in 9M 2024, from N20.2 billion as of 9M 2023.

10. Nestle Nigeria – N19 billion

Nestle Nigeria reported tax payments of N19 billion in the first nine months of 2024, reflecting a 27 percent decline compared to the N25.9 billion paid during the same period in 2023. Despite the humongous losses posted by the company this year, it still made it to the list of Nigeria’s largest taxpayers.

