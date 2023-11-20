Showmax set for February 2024 relaunch as #1 streaming service in Africa

Eight years after entering the streaming market in Africa, Showmax is gearing up for its biggest year yet, as it plans a relaunch in February 2024 with a brand-new look, new app, and entirely new product suite.

This comes after the announcement of the partnership between Showmax and international media heavyweight Comcast’s NBCUniversal and Sky earlier this year. The new Showmax will have three plans: Showmax Entertainment, Showmax Entertainment Mobile and Showmax Premier League.

Read also: Bae Beyond Borders, Showmax’s new reality TV show, premieres this October

Powered by SuperSport and made for mobile users, Showmax Premier League is the first standalone Premier League mobile streaming service ever to launch in Africa and will take every single match of the world’s most popular football league to every corner of sub-Saharan Africa.

As it prepares for relaunch, Showmax released a first look at a completely refreshed logo and brand identity. “We can’t wait to share the new Showmax. We have an incredibly powerful new technology platform, a bold brand that truly represents our driving spirit, and a content slate that is unmatched. No other streaming service in Africa can offer what Showmax is bringing to the table in the New Year,” Marc Jury, CEO, Showmax stated.

Showmax’s migration onto the global Peacock streaming platform means it’s ready to scale, and scale fast. The robust platform is used across the globe and is a leader in sports streaming, having successfully live-streamed the Super Bowl to more than six million users simultaneously.

For fans of international content, the new Comcast partnership guarantees Showmax an ongoing supply of hit content, as the media giant owns the likes of Universal Pictures, NBC, Peacock, Sky, DreamWorks Animation and Telemundo.

“Streaming in Africa is about to take off and we’re ready to change the game. We have all the ingredients in place to become the number one streaming service for Africa,” Jury stated.

According to him, viewers can expect international titles on Showmax to radically increase in the new year, with December’s lineup already including The Super Mario Bros. Movie (the biggest animated opening of all-time, and the biggest global opening of 2023), Fast X (which was the #1 international opening of 2023), Emmy®-nominated Poker Face and King Arthur epic The Winter King.

Read also: Showmax unveils Nigerian masterbrand campaign

Already home to the three most nominated shows at this year’s Emmys®, Showmax will continue to draw content from Banijay, BBC, eOne Fremantle, HBO, ITV, Lionsgate, Paramount, Sony and Warner Bros, among others.