Reforms must be praticable Shettima charges tax committee

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has charged members of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms to develop a robust roadmap to transform the country’s economy.

Shettima gave the charge when he received in audience members of the Committee led by Taiwo Oyedele, its Chairman at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to the Vice President, “The task before you is enormous; I believe you have the best brains to come up with a robust roadmap that will reposition our economy addressing some of the fundamental issues underlying our fiscal and tax policies; Fiscal and tax policies are critical to the realization of any nation’s economic development.

Continuing, “I believe you will develop a roadmap to help salvage our nation. We are in a big mess, but I have confidence in your team. This is a great nation chained by poor governance and many challenges. Still, my principal is a man of courage and conviction and a progressive man in the Nigerian political space.”

Read also Photos: Shettima to represent Tinubu at 15th BRICS Summit.

Speaking on the importance of fiscal policy and tax reforms, the Vice President noted that it is a potent tool for resource mobilization. As such, they charged the Committee to make recommendations with quick deliverables given the nation’s current economic realities.

While assuring them of the National Economic Council’s cooperation, he said, “Our focus should largely dwell on domestic resource mobilization, especially with trends in the world today; even the biggest economies in the world are faced with this reality.”

The Vice President opined that fiscal policy and tax reforms are critical for meeting national aspirations; this also takes global dimensions with the worldwide realignment of forces with the emergence of BRICS and current geopolitics.

Read more: Shettima meets NESG delegation over 28th Nigerian Economic Summit.

Shettima praised the Committee’s composition, stating, “I think the composition of this Committee bears testimony to the seriousness that the President attaches to your mandate. Honestly, I am proud of you. I am personally conversant with some of the members of this Committee who are men and women of impeccable character, high integrity, committed and patriotic.”

In his remarks, Zaccheus Adedeji, Special Adviser to the President on Revenue, stated that the Presidential Committee would be interested in working with the National Economic Council (NEC), which is chaired by the Vice President, “to ensure effective collaboration with the sub-national governments who are critical stakeholder group in the task before the Committee.

Earlier, Oyedele, Chairman of the Committee, had disclosed that Committee members were “excited for this opportunity to help our country to redefine, redesign a new fiscal policy framework that is fit for our nation to thrive and deliver the Nigeria we want for our people to flourish in their endeavours.”

Read also MTN’s Mupita meets Shettima in Jo’burg, says N25.7bn invested in Nigeria’s growth

“We are laser-focused on our mandate as directed by Mr. President, which covers fiscal governance, revenue transformation, cal competitiveness and economic growth facilitation.”

He assured that the Committee would engage with Nigerians at home and abroad and with all segments of the society. Also, he expressed the readiness of the Committee to engage with sub-national governments through NEC in achieving the mandate of the Committee.

In the delegation of the Presidential Committee were Kyari A. Bukar, Tayo Aduloju, Ismaila M. Zakari, Abiola Sanni, Chinyere Almona, Abubakar Suleiman, Bamate Ogara-Lawson, Taminu Yakubu and Muhammad Nami