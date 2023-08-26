MTN’s Mupita meets Shettima in Jo’burg, says N25.7bn invested in Nigeria’s growth

Ralph Mupita, MTN Group CEO and President, says that the giant telecoms company has already invested N25.7 billion in Nigeria in the last 18 years to spur much needed socio-economic growth and development.

Mupita, who met Vice President Kashim Shettima on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, declared that the MTN Foundation, which is the corporate social investment vehicle of MTN Nigeria, had spent N25.7 billion in empowering Nigerian youths, communities, healthcare development and educational support.

While promising MTN Nigeria’s continued support for the country’s social-economic growth and development directly and through the corporate social investment initiatives, Mupita discussed areas of mutual interests with the Vice President, which included digital education, e-agriculture and the MTN Nigeria investor roadshow to be held on November 23 in Abuja.

He also explained that the MTN Foundation had so far executed 1,017 projects across the 36 states of the federation, directly impacting 3,319 communities and over 31.2 million beneficiaries.

At the tertiary education level, Ralph Mupita stated that the MTN Foundation, had offered 12,736 scholarships across institutions in Nigeria.