Photos: Shettima to represent Tinubu at 15th BRICS Summit

To represent President Bola Tinubu at the 15th BRICS Summit of Heads of State and Government, Vice President Kashim Shettima will leave Abuja for Johannesburg, South Africa, today.

BRICS, an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, is a group of five major emerging and developing economies.

According to a statement released Monday by Olusola Abiola, director information, office of the Vice President, Shettima will attend the Summit, which is being held at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, South Africa, together with other global corporate and political leaders on August 22–24.

Notable world leaders are anticipated to attend, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Xi Jinping of China, President Luiz Lula da Silva of Brazil, and President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.

A total of seventy-three luminaries have been invited, including the president of the New Development Bank, the chairwoman of the African Union Commission, and the Secretary-General of the United Nations.

It is anticipated that topics including global governance reform, innovation, sustainable development, and trade and investment facilitation would be discussed at the summit.

Additionally, it will keep reaching out to leaders in the global South and Africa as it concentrates on trade, infrastructure development, and global geopolitics.

More than 42% of the world’s people, 30% of its land, 23% of its economy, and 18% of its trade are contained inside the BRICS region. One of its core principles is the common commitment to rebuilding the world’s political, economic, and financial system on the foundations of multilateralism and international law in order to make it just, impartial, and representative.