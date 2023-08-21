Kaduna governor reduces fees for state-owned tertiary institutions

Uba Sani, governor of Kaduna State, says the tuition fees in tertiary institutions owned by the state will be reviewed downward.

Uba disclosed this review, during a press conference at Government House in Kaduna, on Monday, August 21, 2023. He explained that the review was a part of his pledge to honour the campaign pledges he had made to the people of Kaduna.

“During the electioneering campaigns and on the assumption of office on May 29, 2023, we made a solemn commitment to the citizens of Kaduna State to run a people-centred inclusive administration that shall leave no one or any part of Kaduna State behind. In response to the public outcry over the current fees being charged by tertiary institutions in Kaduna State and its effect on school enrolment and retention, I directed Heads of Tertiary Institutions in conjunction with the Ministry of Education to obtain relevant information on the extant fees regime in state-owned institutions.” Uba said.

Read also: Nigeria’s banking sector loses ₦9.5 billion to electronic fraud

The following fees have been evaluated in light of the new fees regime:

a) Kaduna State University – Current Fee: N150,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N105,000

b) Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N50,000

c) College of Education, Gidan Waya – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 50% – New Fee: N37,500

d) Shehu Idris College of Health Sciences & Technology, Makarfi •HND Courses – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% -New Fee: N70.000 •ND Courses – Current Fee: N75,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N52,000

e) Kaduna State College of Nursing – Current Fee: N100,000 – Reduction (%): 30% – New Fee: N70,000