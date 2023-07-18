Shettima meets NESG delegation to over 28th Nigerian Economic Summit

Kashim Shettima, the Vice President of Nigeria has had a meeting with a delegation from the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja about the upcoming 29th Nigerian Economic Summit.

Led by Olaniyi Yusuf, the Chairman of the NESG Board of Directors, the primary purpose of the courtesy visit was to inform Vice President Shettima about the summit themed “THE 28TH NIGERIAN ECONOMIC SUMMIT

2023 & Beyond:

Priorities for Shared Prosperity” scheduled for October 23-24, 2023. The delegates also extended a special invitation to him to deliver the closing address at the Summit.

During the meeting, the delegates explored potential areas of collaboration between the NESG and the Office of the Vice President, as well as the National Economic Council. Their focus was on aligning their efforts with strategic presidential priorities and initiatives.

The NESG, which was established in 1996 by a group of private sector leaders, has been actively involved in co-hosting three successive Nigerian Economic Summits with the Federal Government. Their aim is to foster meaningful dialogue and cooperation between the private and public sectors for the economic development of Nigeria.

Present at the meeting were some key representatives from the NESG, including ‘Laoye Jaiyeola, the Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Tayo Aduloju, the Chief Operating Officer. Also in attendance was Kyari Bukar, a former chairman of the NESG board, along with Lumun Feese, Gloria Ekpo, Seun Ojo, Nsikan Essien, Aderigbigbe Sherriff, and Ife Falope.

Further details shortly…