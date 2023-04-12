Seven-storey building collapses in Banana Island, Lagos

A seven-storey building located in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of Lagos State collapsed on Wednesday between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., eyewitnesses said.

Information gathered from the people around the construction site said that the building gave way after some of the workers had closed work for the day.

Many people are believed to be trapped inside the building as not everybody exited at the close of business, even though the numbers are yet to be ascertained.

Read also: PPC Nigeria says poor plumbing cause building collapse

However, the number of casualties is yet to be ascertained or provided by any of the government agencies as of the time of writing this report.

Amodu Shakiri, of the Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, confirmed that indeed the collapse of the building did happen, but they were still yet to ascertain the number of casualties.

He said, “We got a call around 3:58 p.m. We are currently trying to ascertain the claim that no one was under the rubble.”

More details to come.