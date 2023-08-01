Senate clears David Umahi with ‘Bow and go’

David Umahi, former governor of Ebonyi state who is among the ministerial nominees, got an easy pass during the Senate screening Tuesday.

The Senate resumed screening the remaining 12 ministerial nominees with no assigned portfolios at about 1:00 pm at the plenary.

However, during the screening, the traditional and widely condemned practice of automatic ‘take a bow and go’ was used for some nominees, especially former lawmakers.

David Umahi is set to resign from the Senate and as deputy majority leader after accepting his nomination by President Bola Tinubu as a minister from Ebonyi.