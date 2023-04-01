Senate president reappoints Sulaiman as NILDS director general

Ahmad Lawan, the president of the Senate and Chairman of National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) Governing Council, has reappointed Abubakar Sulaiman, the incumbent director general of the institute for

another four-year term.

The reappointment was in consultation with Femi Gbajabiamila, the speaker of the House of Representatives who is the Alternate Chairman of NILDS Governing Council.

The announcement was conveyed in a statement released in Abuja by Joke Akinsanmi, the Deputy Director of Information/Communication and Protocol at NILDS.

The reappointment of Sulaiman will take effect from May 28, 2023, and the President of the Senate has congratulated the director general and urged him to continue working towards achieving the core objectives of the institute as outlined in sections 2-3 of the NILES Act (as amended).