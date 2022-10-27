Security operatives uncover explosives in Abuja estate

The Department of State Security (DSS) and United States soldiers have uncovered explosives in one of the apartments in Trademore Estate located in Lugbe, Abuja. The security operatives reportedly arrested two suspected terrorist after raiding the estate.

This was contained in a notice issued by the Trademore Estate management to occupants. The notice shared to residents by Adewale Adenaike, the chairman of the estate, read “It’s no longer News that there was a High Powered Sting Operation in Phase 3 this afternoon, culminating in a complete shutdown of our estate. A combination of American Army and our DSS team were responsible.

“We are unable to give full details of the reason(s) behind the operation, however, we can confirm that there was an allegation of terrorist activities. It is therefore desperately incumbent on every resident to remain vigilant, Know Your Neighbours and report any suspicious movement, person or activities to the Exco, Street Reps and/the Police.

“We will continue to do our utmost best to keep the estate safe for all of us. Everyone is responsible for security and there should be no iota of abdication of this responsibility. Finally, let’s remain calm and continue to carry out our daily activities within the parameters of the Law.”

Also, a resident of the estate revealed that pistols and boxes of explosives were found at a BQ rented by the suspected terrorist. @talktoshe-ng made this known via his Twitter account.

“This happened in Trademore Abuja 2 pistols and boxes of explosives were found at a BQ rented by a terrorist. It was gathered that the churches along the same axis; Living faith, Redeemed & Catholic were the targets. The man in question has been surveying the area for weeks. Sources say arming the bomb was what triggered the alert. God is helping us,” the tweet read.

This comes just few days after the US embassy in Abuja and the UK raised an alarm of an elevated terrorist attack in the nations capital. The US government ha sales begun evacuating its citizens. But, the federal government has dismissed the threat saying Nigeria is safe.