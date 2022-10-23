US raises alarm over ‘elevated risk of terror attacks’ in Abuja

The United States government on Sunday warned that there is a high risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, particularly the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The US Embassy Abuja, in a security alert dated October 23, 2022, disclosed that targets for the attacks includes government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.

“There is elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja,” the alert seen by BusinessDay read. “Targets may include, but are not limited to government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organisations.”

Consequently, the Embassy announced that it will offer reduced services until further notice. The embassy also warned citizens to: avoid non-essential travel or movement; day alert; avoid crowds; review personal security plans; keep their cell phone charged in case of emergency; and carry proper identification.

Barely two months ago, the Nations capital witnessed a major terror attack; the custodial centre in Kuje was attacked and hundreds of suspected criminals and terrorists were set free. The Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) claimed responsibility for the attack. The attack was described by many security experts as one of the most daring in history.

Since after the attack, there have been threats of imminent attacks in Abuja issued by the Nigerian government and other international organisations. Experts warned that the release of the suspected terrorists will worsen insecurity in the FCT and across the country.