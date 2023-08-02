Security, economy top agenda, as Tinubu meets UK foreign secretary

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to meet the United Kingdom Secretary of State, James Cleverly, today, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Nigeria and the United Kingdom has a long relationships dating back to several decades, with strong socioeconomic and political ties.

BusinessDay checks show that Cleverly who was in Lagos on Tuesday, is expected to discuss mutually beneficial bilateral issues, including insecurity currently ravaging the West Africa subregion, with the Nigerian government

Both countries are also expected to discuss the ongoing efforts by the Economic Community of West African States ( ECOWAS) to address the democratic breaches and restore order in Nigeria’s next door neighbours, Niger Republic.

James Cleverly, UK Secretary of State, had during his engagements in Lagos on Tuesday, assured that the UK will continue to focus on building future investment links and collaborate with Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), through its Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), to ensure Nigeria’s economic potential is unlocked.

He noted that NGX, through its activities have a gravitational and attractive force to attract investment noting that investment fuels the economic activity, generates profit and unlocks the economic potential and feeds through jobs and prosperity for ordinary people for here in Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

