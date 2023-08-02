Nigerian Labour Congress takes to the streets, protests “anti-people policies”

In response to the “anti-people” policies of the President Bola Tinubu administration, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) initiated a nationwide protest Wednesday.

Demonstrations are being held in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, and several states, including Lagos, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Kano, Cross River, Ogun, Imo, Ondo, and Edo.

Abuja

At the Unity Fountain in Abuja, members of the NLC and Trade Union Congress (TUC) gathered, accompanied by affiliated unions like NUPENG, NUEE, NURTW, and ASUU. Tight security measures were put in place at protest venues across the country.

Joe Ajaero, NLC President, in an interview with Channels Television stated that the protest would continue until the government responded adequately to their demands. The main grievances included the removal of fuel subsidy, increased public school fees, delayed salary payments to university lecturers and workers, and inadequate palliatives for the hardship caused by petrol subsidy removal.

Earlier, President Tinubu addressed the nation, promising to review workers’ salaries and minimum wage, as well as providing palliatives for the manufacturing sector. However, the NLC expressed dissatisfaction, stating that these measures were insufficient to address the current economic hardships faced by citizens.

The labour leaders vowed to deliver their messages to the government, urging immediate policy reversals to alleviate the burden on the poor. As the protests continue, the nation waits to see how the government will respond to the demands of the organised labour.