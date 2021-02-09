‘Seaport in Southeast will deepen region’s economy’

Greg Ibe, a professor and founder of Gregory University Uturu, Abia State, has said developing a seaport in the Southeast region of Nigeria will decongest Lagos ports, as well as deepen the economy of the region.

He urged the Federal Government to support Abia State government in its quest to develop a seaport at Obeaku, known as the “Slave Seaport”, which according to him, has one of the deepest shoreline in Nigeria.

Ibe, who spoke with journalists during a visit to the university, commended the federal ministry of transport, for utilising the Onitsha seaport, noting that it would reduce pressure on Lagos and cost of transporting goods to the Southeast region.

“Seaport will actually improve our economy. Assuming we have a seaport here, ships will be coming in bringing aviation fuel; people will start developing tank farms. Those tank farms will create jobs for our people, especially youths.

“Everywhere will change and the economy will grow. Companies will come in. Housing estates will rise and life will become more reasonable” he stated.

He explained that his interest in setting up a university in Uturu was to develop the younger generation with entrepreneurial skills to be self- reliant without asking for white collar jobs.

Ibe, who was elated at the recent visit of officials of the United Nations to the institution, revealed that the UN, has approved Gregory University, as the first transformative education centre in Africa.

“Today, we’re ready for any showcase. We’re proud of what we have now. We have the best equipped laboratory in Nigeria. Nobody beats us. We run 10 colleges, 62 courses and we are not even afraid of anybody in Nigeria, because we are solid and ready.