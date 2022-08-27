School entrepreneur tasks parents on children’s academic future

Parents and guardians have been advised to take seriously the sponsorship of their children’s and wards’ education to guarantee them a secure future.

The advice was given by Funmilayo Modupe Oladipo, proprietress of the Tomvic Group of Schools during the institution’s 25th Graduation and Prize Giving Ceremony.

Oladipo noted that the future of any child depended on the quality training such a child receives, adding that that can only be possible by the efforts of the parents.

“Today, we graduate another set of our Primary 6 students as they move into another crucial but important phase of their life. Over the last 14 years, we’ve built a very good structure of the secondary school system as we have in Mushin, Lagos. We’ve proven over time with our wide range of subjects, qualified teachers and well-equipped laboratories needed for excellent academic work. These have not failed as we have graduated students who are now doing well in their respective fields and some furthering their education beyond their bachelor’s degree.

“We would like to implore all our parents to continue to thrust the education of your children on us as we promise to continue to sustain and improve on our quality delivery. For those of our parents whose children are graduating, we want to implore you to ensure that you continue to be the best you can for them despite the challenging times. You are making an investment for the future in their lives. What is sown in their lives today will be reaped in the nearest future.”

She also recalled that it has been an amazing session. “I will really like to appreciate you for your tenacity and strength during the course of the session.

“The SS3 students are moving on to another significant phase of their lives. Over the years Tomvic Comprehensive College has recorded a tremendous success in WAEC, NECO and JAMB Examinations. This year particularly, many of our students have over 250 as their scores in the UTME and this so much gladdens our hearts and shows that the work we are doing is evident in the results from the exams, even outside the school. We pray that this will take the students to places beyond our imagination.

“This also does not mean that our parents should relax on the work they are doing in training these students. It is important to know that our watchfulness over them will also pay good dividends going forward.

“The JSS 3 students are making crucial decisions in their choice of careers. While we are praying they make the best choice, parents should know that continuing their education in Tomvic isn’t a bad decision.”

It was also an occasion of the 9th valedictory service of the Comprehensive College.

Advising the out-going students to ensure that they take their future seriously by pursuing their dreams without losing track, she said: “It is important to note that there is so much that needs to be done as you are still very young with dreams and visions.”

On the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Oladipo said it was negatively impacting the education system as the industrial action has retarded the programmes and progress of millions of Nigerians.

“As private school owners, our joy is always full when we see our products gain admission straight into the universities without delay. We are not happy that after holding a valedictory session for our students, rather than proceeding to the university they stay idle at home. That is a kill-joy.

“It does not help the youth; it does not help their parents and it does not help the country. So, why this unfortunate situation has lingered is regrettable indeed,” she said.

She urged the Federal Government to prioritise education, adding that “if that was the case, the matter would have been resolved long ago.”