Timi College reiterates commitment to offering quality education

The management of Timi Group of Schools, Itire, Lagos has pledged to sustain the high standard of teaching which it has maintained in the last two decades of its existence.

The pledge was made during the school’s 20th anniversary celebration.

In his remarks, Titus Olagunju, priopretor of the school, traced the trajectory of the school and how it has weathered the storms over the years.

“Overwhelming success is recorded consistently over the years by our students in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE); West African Examination Council (WAEC), NECO, and JAMB which spur the excellent performance of our students in higher institutions both home and abroad,” he said.

He commended the efforts of parents in the education of their children in the school, saying, “No school can achieve any level of success without the support of parents. I thank you all for being there for your children.”

To the graduands, he said: “The school has prepared you to actualise your dreams. I urge you to leverage the solid foundation as you walk and work towards achieving your goals in life.”

Janet Adepoju, principal of the Timi Comprehensive College, in her remarks spoke on the two-decade journey of the school.

“It’s twenty years of relentless work; twenty years of God’s faithfulness and grace. Imagine a child born twenty years ago; imagine that child nurtured from cradle till he is twenty! It is assumed that a twenty-year-old person has attained maturity. The question is, is it all children born in same year that attain maturity at the same time? No. Some just grow without sign of maturity. Timi Comprehensive College is a flower that was planted twenty years ago and now it has blossomed,” she said.

On the College’s excellent academic records over the years, the Principal said: “All through the years, we have maintained fantastic academic record in all the examinations conducted by external examination bodies- WAEC and NECO. We can categorically say that we are among the first schools in Lagos known for their solid stand against malpractice in external examinations, Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) inclusive. We have been doing wonderfully well.”

She also said that many of their students had been given scholarships to further their studies, within and outside the country, as a result of their sterling academic performances.

Advising the graduands to keep their dreams alive and avoid distractions, she said: “Success does not come without challenges. No matter the challenges you may encounter in your journey, remain determined. Your determination will take you to the Promised Land.”

Earlier, Chairman of the occasion, Michael Anyanwu, in his opening remarks he tagged, ’20 years of nurturing greatness’, said that there was an interplay of nature and nurture in bringing up a successful person.

Nwankwo noted that whatever a man becomes in life has a measure of his nature and the manner of nurture he received in his formative years.

“Timi Comprehensive College has been able to nurture very many children into prominence. Products of the school are today doing great in different areas of life,” he said.

According to him, “What makes a good school is not how magnificent the building is; how huge the fees or how glamorous the pupils dress, but the quality of teaching and learning. And that is the staying power of Timi Comprehensive College.”