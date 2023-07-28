Sanwo-Olu unveils cabinet 59 days after inauguration
Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday sent the list of nominees for his cabinet to the State House Assembly for screening and confirmation 59 days after inauguration.
According to a statement made available by the government, the list sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly, contained 39 names, which is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.
Gbenga Omotoso, the former commissioner for information and strategy; Sam Egube, commissioner for budget and economic planning counterpart; Akin Abayomi, commissioner for Health, in the last cabinet and some special advisers to the governor like Aramide Adeyoye, works and infrastructure and Tokunbo Wahab, education were listed among the 39 names transmitted by the governor on Friday.
However, names like Rabiu Olowo, former commissioner for finance; Moyosore Onigbanjo, justice and attorney-general and Yetunde Arobieke, wealth creation were missing in the new list transmitted by governor Sanwo-Olu to the State House of Assembly
The new names on the list are Lawal Pedro, Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu and Idris Aregbe. Going by the new entries, Lagos might get a new commissioner for justice and attorney-general, while the likes of Akin Abayomi (health) and Gbenga Omotoso (information and strategy) are likely to retain portfolios held in the immediate past administration.
Below is the full list:
1. Afolabi Ayantayo
2. Jamiu Alli-Balogun
3. Rotimi Ogunwuyi
4. Gbenga Oyeriinde
5. Lawal Pedo (SAN)
6. Mobolaji Ogunlende
7. Ibrahim Layode
8. Dolapo Fasawe
9. Toke Benson-Awoyinka
10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu
11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo
12. Abiola Olowu
13. Adekunle Olayinka
14. Bolaji Cecilia Dada
15. Aramide Adeyoye
16. Idris Aregbe
17. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu
18. Tokunbo Wahab
19. Bola Olumegbon
20. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya
21. Kayode Bolaji Roberts
22. Moruf Akinderu Fatai
23. Seun Osiyemi
24. Barakat Bakare
25. Akin Abayomi
26. Gbenga Omotoso
27. Olalere Odusote
28. Rotimi Fashola
29. Mosopefolu George
30. Tunbosun Alake
31. Ruth Abisola Olusanya
32. Folashade Adefisayo
33. Folashade Ambrose
34. Olumide Oluyinka
35. Yomi Oluyomi
36. Sam Egube
37. Jide Babatunde
38. Olalekan Fatodu
39. Solape Hammond