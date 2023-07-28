Sanwo-Olu unveils cabinet 59 days after inauguration

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday sent the list of nominees for his cabinet to the State House Assembly for screening and confirmation 59 days after inauguration.

According to a statement made available by the government, the list sent to the Lagos State House of Assembly, contained 39 names, which is a mixture of politicians and technocrats.

Gbenga Omotoso, the former commissioner for information and strategy; Sam Egube, commissioner for budget and economic planning counterpart; Akin Abayomi, commissioner for Health, in the last cabinet and some special advisers to the governor like Aramide Adeyoye, works and infrastructure and Tokunbo Wahab, education were listed among the 39 names transmitted by the governor on Friday.

However, names like Rabiu Olowo, former commissioner for finance; Moyosore Onigbanjo, justice and attorney-general and Yetunde Arobieke, wealth creation were missing in the new list transmitted by governor Sanwo-Olu to the State House of Assembly

The new names on the list are Lawal Pedro, Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya, Lekan Fatodu and Idris Aregbe. Going by the new entries, Lagos might get a new commissioner for justice and attorney-general, while the likes of Akin Abayomi (health) and Gbenga Omotoso (information and strategy) are likely to retain portfolios held in the immediate past administration.

Below is the full list:

1. Afolabi Ayantayo

2. Jamiu Alli-Balogun

3. Rotimi Ogunwuyi

4. Gbenga Oyeriinde

5. Lawal Pedo (SAN)

6. Mobolaji Ogunlende

7. Ibrahim Layode

8. Dolapo Fasawe

9. Toke Benson-Awoyinka

10. Olakunle Rotimi-Akodu

11. Abdulkabir Ogungbo

12. Abiola Olowu

13. Adekunle Olayinka

14. Bolaji Cecilia Dada

15. Aramide Adeyoye

16. Idris Aregbe

17. Yakubu Adebayo Alebiosu

18. Tokunbo Wahab

19. Bola Olumegbon

20. Oreoluwa Finnih-Awokoya

21. Kayode Bolaji Roberts

22. Moruf Akinderu Fatai

23. Seun Osiyemi

24. Barakat Bakare

25. Akin Abayomi

26. Gbenga Omotoso

27. Olalere Odusote

28. Rotimi Fashola

29. Mosopefolu George

30. Tunbosun Alake

31. Ruth Abisola Olusanya

32. Folashade Adefisayo

33. Folashade Ambrose

34. Olumide Oluyinka

35. Yomi Oluyomi

36. Sam Egube

37. Jide Babatunde

38. Olalekan Fatodu

39. Solape Hammond