Sanwo-Olu, Atiku, others mourn as former Lagos governor, Lateef Jakande dies at 91

Lateef Jakande, a former governor of Lagos State, who died at the age of 91 Thursday, February 11, 2021, has been described as irreplaceable.

Jakande, a renowned journalist and elder statesman, left large footprints on the sand of times, through selfless service to humanity, particularly when he presided over the affairs of Lagos State.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who officially announced the death via his twitter handle @jidesanwoolu, said: “With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.”

Jakande ran for election as governor of Lagos State in 1979, on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN), defeating his opponents, such as Adeniran Ogunsanya and Ladega Adeniji Adele.

Popularly known as Baba Kekere, he ruled the state from 1979 to 1983, and later as Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime from 1993-1998.

After the military take-over in 1983, Jakande, alongside other politicians across the country, was charged, prosecuted and convicted of treason, but was later pardoned

Though his decision to accept the invitation to serve under the authoritarian military regime of Sani Abacha attracted severe criticism, he had responded that he accepted the post under pressure from several progressive leaders in the country at that time.

Jakande ruled Lagos State with the five cardinal programmes of the UPN founded by a former Premier of the Western Region, Obafemi Awolowo.

Despite ruling for a few years, Jakande’s administration would be remembered for spearheading monumental development strides in Lagos State. His administration has been credited with the growth, planning and transformation of Lagos to a modern city, leading to the birth of infrastructures scattered across the state.

He introduced housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor; building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free primary and secondary education.

Read Also: Former Lagos governor, Lateef Jakande dies at 91

He established the Lagos State University, and constructed over 30,000 housing units across the state, among other landmark projects.

For many Lagosians, the legacies and imprint of Jakande would live forever.

They say that in an era where poor governance or no governance at all is the order of the day in Nigeria, and mediocre public service, Jakande’s performance in office should be a lesson and a challenge to present and incoming governors of the state to work hard and replicate his success while in office.

Reacting to his death, Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile on Thursday, said the late Jakande would remain one of the best public office holders in the political history of Nigeria based on how he transformed Lagos State and Nigeria during his tenure as Honourable Minister of Works.

The Governor said Jakande brought a lot of developments to Lagos State as governor, describing him as an epitome of honesty, dedication and selflessness, who used his elevated positions for the betterment of the people he served.

“On behalf of the government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of the late, Lateef Jakande as well as members of the progressive community.

“No doubt, the death of Jakande is a colossal loss to Lagos State and Nigeria. He made lots of positive impacts and contributions during his lifetime to the growth of our dear state by introducing housing and educational programmes that targeted the poor, building new neighbourhood primary and secondary schools and providing free education for all,” the governor said.

According to him, “Alhaji Jakande also made remarkable contributions to the media industry as a respected journalist and media manager. He used the power of the press to influence positive changes in the country’s social and political landscape.”

In his tribute, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar expressed pain over the death of the statesman, adding that he was happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician.

In a statement, he personally signed, Atiku said: “It is with a mixed feeling of soberness and joy that I join relatives and admirers to mourn the demise of the late first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande. I am sober because Alhaji Jakande until his passing today remained one of the last icons of our nationhood and in whose life are enormous examples that we can get inspiration from in the much-needed drive in rebuilding our psyche as a people.”

“In the same breath, I am happy that the late Jakande lived a remarkable life by his enigmatic stature as a journalist, an administrator and a politician. His legacies in Lagos State, where he was the first civilian governor, remains emblematic of good governance and infrastructure development, not just in Lagos State but in the whole of the country,” he further said.