Former Lagos governor, Lateef Jakande dies at 91

Former Governor of Lagos State, Lateef Jakande is dead. Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced the death via his Twitter handle that the former governor died on Thursday morning in Lagos at age 91.

”With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande,” Sanwo-Olu tweeted.