No alternative to APC, says Lagos speaker Obasa

Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker Lagos State House of Assembly, on Wednesday said there was no alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) because the party and incumbent administration in the state headed by Babajide Sanwo-Olu has performed excellently well since assuming office.

Obasa expressed optimism that Lagos will produce the highest number of APC members at the end of the ongoing registration/revalidation exercise.

Speaker Obasa spoke shortly after taking part in the revalidation exercise of the party conducted by officials for the Ward E (005), Agege.

The Speaker rated the state government high in the delivery of the dividends of democracy to the people, displaying his membership card after the exercise, promised that Lagosians would be mobilised to play active roles in the party as the latter’s strength lies in its number.

“It is like carrying out population census. It is to tell us our strength in each state, local government and ward, and, by extension, the whole nation.

“It will make us be able to say this is the number of our members in each state and this would help to position us ahead of the future elections.

“The success of every party depends on the structure on ground and how far we can cover in the political landscape,” he said.

He added that the performance of the government of Lagos was a plus to the party ahead of future election.

According to him, “I am sure you know that Lagos has been a success story. We have a lot of achievements. I am sure there is no part of Lagos that you would not see something going on…from Agege to Lagos Island to Epe to Ikorodu.

“I just want to urge our governor to continue to deliver the dividends of democracy to our people. To Nigerians, I also want to say there is no alternative than the APC”.