Salt Beach: Unveiling the Lagos Luxury private Beach Resort

Located on a private beach island in Ikaare Lagos, Nigeria, Salt Beach Lagos is a premium luxury beach resort in Nigeria that shares the same concept and standards as other worldwide respected Beach Resort but with a unique African character. Basically, the product comprises of a brand that targets those individuals who may find appealing, essence and comfort, in a premium luxury getaway facility. The core benefits extended to the guests are that the product comes with a simple solution to their need for quiet, serene and a taste of the good life. The resort offers an exclusive travel destination that serves up a mix of Maldives and Santorini feel, making it a little slice of heaven in Lagos.

Salt Beach is managed by young, innovative entrepreneurs who have made a name for themselves in the hospitality industry. The team lead, Opeyemi Owoeye, is a hospitality genius with years of experience in the sector, has led the charge in creating a top-notch, exclusive resort that offers membership to qualified guests. With its breath-taking views and luxurious amenities, Salt Beach Lagos is undoubtedly, a must-visit destination for anyone looking for a unique and unforgettable experience.

One of the things that sets Salt Beach apart from other luxury resorts in Lagos is, its membership offers to qualified guests, making it an exclusive travel destination within Nigeria. Members have access to a variety of amenities, including private beach access, VIP lounges, world-class restaurants, and top-notch entertainment and its commitment to offering top-notch hospitality service to her guests and members alike.

This is achieved through her standard of operation and guest experience services which comprises of, signature events that make waves across Nigeria. From fashion shows to live music performances, there’s always something exciting happening at Salt Beach.

In its commitment to delivering the best service experience, the beach resort’s management has spared no expense in creating an environment that is not only luxurious but also environmentally conscious. The facilities are powered by renewable energy, and they have implemented various green initiatives to minimize their carbon footprint. Guests, can also enjoy delicious cuisine prepared by some of the best chefs in Lagos, relax by the pool, or take part in a variety of water sports and other outdoor activities.

Salt Beach is designed to be an exclusive getaway for discerning travellers who demand the best. With its stunning natural beauty and luxurious amenities, it’s easy to see why many consider it to be a little piece of paradise in Lagos. Whether you’re looking for a romantic getaway, a beach wedding ceremony, a movie production location, a family vacation, or a corporate retreat, Salt Beach has everything you need to make your stay a memorable one.

