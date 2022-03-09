Sack: I won’t vacate office for anyone – Umahi

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has said that he remains the governor and would not vacate office for anyone.

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sacked Umahi and his deputy, Kelechi Igwe for defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi, who described the judgment as a ‘sham’, accused the presiding judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo of doing a hatchet job.

“Nobody can remove me as the governor of the state as we know where the judgment came from.

“Justice Ekwo has more than 10 cases against the state government and we will see where this leads him.”

The governor assured his supporters and the people of the state that he would complete his mandate.

“We have petitioned Ekwo before the National Judicial Council (NJC) as his continued stay on the bench is a disaster for the country. “People should not panic as I, the governor, is not distracted at all,” he said.

He said the development would not affect his presidential ambition, noting that his legal team would appeal the judgment.

“The constitution stipulates that the only way a governor can be removed from office is through death, resignation or impeachment by the state House of Assembly.

“There is no constitutional provision that empowers a hatchet man to turn the constitution or law of the land on its head.

“The Supreme Court’s recent judgment on Zamfara among others attests to this fact as I remain the governor of the state.