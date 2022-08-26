Rotary Club of Akowonjo district 9110 donates to Little Saints Orphanage

Rotary Club of Akowonjo district 9110 has donated some food items, toiletries, sleeping mattresses to the Little Saints Orphanage, Lagos.

President, Rotary Club of Akowonjo district 9110, Wale Ajenifuja who spoke during the visit clarified that the visit was the Club’s own way of supporting the indigent children in the community where they operate.

Ajenifuja therefore, called on well-meaning Nigerians and cooperate bodies to come to the aid of the vulnerable in the society, adding that government cannot do it alone.

After the visit at the orphanage, the Club also paid a courtesy visit to the Chairman of Alimosho Local Government Area (LGA), Jelili Sulaiman.

According to Ajenifuja , the visit at the Local Government secretariat aimed to rub mind with the chairman on some of the projects the Club wants to embark on so as to support the community.

Ajenifuja recalled that the Club since its existence in the community had carried out educational, health, environmental, and other projects aimed at improving the lives of people living in Akowonjo community.

Enumerating some of the objectives of the Club, he said it includes; to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basic of worthy enterprise and, in particular to encourage and foster the development of acquaintance as an opportunity for service; to encourage ethical standards in business and professions.

Others are to encourage the application of the ideal of service in each Rotarian’s personal, business and community life and, the advancement of international understanding, goodwill and peace through a world fellowship of business and professional persons united in the ideal of service.

In response, Jelili Adewale Sulaiman applauded the Club for the visit and also lauded them on their contributions towards the development of the community.

The District governor, Rotary district 9110, Omotunde Lawson who also spoke pledged that the Club would continue to render humanitarian services to the community where they operate.

The chairman planning committee of the 2022-2023 Club year, Dapo Bankole called on youths in the community to identify with the Club so as to impact the society positively, adding “When you are young, you will change the world and when you are old, you will change the youths’’.

While also advising the youths to shun vices, he urged them not to allow anyone to use them to perpetrate violence as the country prepares for the next general elections in 2023.

High point of the events was the hosting of Rotary flag at Akonwonjo round about by the Club.