Rotary Club Ikeja-Alausa Central raises fund for N32m intervention projects

The Rotary Club of Ikeja-Alausa Central is committed to making more humanitarian impact through projects and activities in the avenues of service as defined by Rotary International.

According to the club’s President, Rotarian Adebukunola Soile-Balogun, who spoke at the Official Investiture of the Board of Directors over the weekend, the projects outlined for the Rotary year that began on 1 July would cost over N32 million.

The areas to deploy the resources include peace and conflict prevention/resolution; disease prevention and treatment; and water and sanitation. Others are maternal and child health; basic education and literacy; and economic and community development.

Soile-Balogun, who received the baton from the club’s Charter President, Rotarian Deji Shonuga, is the second President of the club, which was chartered by Rotary International in March 2021.

Other Directors, who were also installed included the President-elect, Rotarian Olayinka Patunola-Ajayi; the Vice President, who is also Public Image Chair, Rotarian Muyiwa Akintunde; Secretary, Rotarian Vincent Isaac; Treasurer, Rotarian Remilekun Bada and Club Administrator, Rotarian Tolulope Ajimotokan.

Others were the Membership Chair, Rotarian Adeyemi Oguntirin; Rotary Foundation Chair, Rotarian Ayoku Banjoko Safatmaruwa; Service Project Chair, Rotarian Busayo Akomolafe; Youth Service Chair, Rotarian Abiodun Sonuga; History and Archives Chair, Rotarian Charity Uzochi; Immediate Past President, Rotarian Deji Shonuga and Sergeant-at-Arms, Rotarian Omoja Abimaje.

The Governor of Rotary International District 9110, Rotarian Omotunde Lawson was represented by Past Assistant Governor, Rotarian Ade Oyenekan, who congratulated the club for the feat so far achieved. He urged that the investiture ceremony should be a catalyst to be focused on the delivery of the projects outlined for the Rotary year and beyond.

The Guest Speaker, Past Assistant Governor Wale Adegbite also spoke on the same theme of service and selflessness. Without such virtues, he said that a Rotarian and his or her club would no doubt fulfill the objectives of Rotary.

The highlight of the event was the investiture of 10 honorary Rotarians, who are members of OmegaPro. They made commitments to the Rotary Foundation and the club.

Dignitaries included the Royal Father of the day, Oba Abdulrasaq Adesina Adenuga, who is the Ebumawe of Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State. He was represented by Rotarian Tanwa Olalekan Oshinubi of Rotary Club Ago-Iwoye Metropolitan. The occasion Chairman, Ajibare Bamidele; Past District Governor Deinde Shoga; Rotarian Mufutau Adelotan, who is the Assistant Governor in charge of the club; Special Assistant to the District Governor, Assistant Governor Valentine Shomoye; and the parents of the new club President, Prof. Justus Somefun and Olubunmi Somefun.