Rivers: Court extends order against INEC, PDP over defected lawmakers

In a sigh of relief for 26 Rivers State House of Assembly members who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Federal High Court in Abuja has extended an interim order protecting their seats.

Justice Donatus Okorowo granted the extension on Thursday following an application filed by their lawyer, Steve Adehi.

The order prevents the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from conducting fresh elections to fill their vacated seats and bars INEC, PDP, and the House of Assembly from declaring the seats vacant or withdrawing their certificates of return.

Justice Okorowo acknowledged the court’s discretionary power to grant such extensions in the interest of justice and found the arguments presented by the lawmakers’ counsel compelling. He adjourned the matter for a full hearing on January 24, 2024.