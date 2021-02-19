RevolutionPlus Group empowers 150 widows with skills, cash

The Management of RevolutionPlus Group celebrated Tolulope Onalaja, its Group Executive Director, on her birthday by empowering over 150 widows in her first quarter Widows Empowerment and Skills Acquisition Programme.

“After all God had done for my company, I wanted to give back to society through empowerment but it was actually my husband who did this first when he empowered 10 widows with N100,000 each during his 45th birthday,” said Onalaja, who was born February 14.

“Seeing the impact the money had on them, I decided to replicate the same last year when I clocked 40 by empowering 40 widows,” she said.

This year, Onalaja said they decided to make it bigger by empowering 1,000 widows, but in order to reach a wide range of widows, they made it a quarterly affair and through the grace of the almighty God, it was a success.

The programme commenced with the training of the women and then the distribution of working equipment and cash to get them started.

Some of the skills taught were soap making, tailoring, hairdressing and zobo making which was followed by the distribution of several gift items such as hairdryers, sewing machines, grinding machine and cash for the widows.

Read Also: Delta to empower More Youths Through STEP

Some of the recipients of these items worth millions of naira said they were grateful and didn’t believe that people who remember the needs of widows still exist.

This is not the first time the executives of RevolutionPlus Group would give back to the community. Just last year, the organisation went on a massive CSR campaign when they distributed food palliatives to over 1,000 households in Lagos and Oyo States to cushion the effects of the lockdown occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

These Corporate Social Responsibilities were executed under the umbrella of The Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, an NGO which is also a subsidiary of the RevolutionPlus Group.

The Chris Bamidele Onalaja Foundation, popularly known as CBOF, was created with the vision to contribute to the sustainability, growth and development of humanity. The Foundation’s core areas include basic education & scholarship, economic & community development, child & maternal health, widows’ empowerment, water sanitation and disease prevention & control.

So far, CBOF has granted scholarships to several secondary school students, established TolDel, a free nursery and primary school for kids in the Ikorodu axis, conducted free health screening initiatives and fixed bad roads in developing communities.

In line with this vision, RevolutionPlus Property under the Chris Onalaja Foundation will be launching its N100 million Corporate Social Responsibility project which touches the establishment of a standard secondary school for TolDel graduating pupils and kids in the Ikorodu axis and community outreaches to all RevolutionPlus Property estates.

“My wife is the backbone to my success and my number one fan. She deserves nothing but the best. Since day one, she has been the force behind the success of RevolutionPlus Group and only God can reward her. Happy birthday, darling,” Bamidele Onalaja, Group Managing Director of RevolutionPlus Group and Chief Patron of CBOF, was quoted as saying.